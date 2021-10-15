Lorde Reveals The Unique Way She Combats Her 'Really Bad Stage Fright'

“I don’t have a good answer for that. It’s a real problem that I’m trying to get on top of. I try to write something down,” Lorde told Byrne for Rolling Stone, via a People magazine exclusive on Friday.

“I tape little notes to the stage for myself, so I would go over and be able to read something that me from the past is trying to tell me from the future,” she said. “But it’s a real struggle.”

She added that she also does “a lot of puzzles on tour.”