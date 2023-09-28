This Drugstore Luminizer Might Just Be The Best Shortcut To Perfect Skin

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There’s nothing quite like a multitasking beauty product that not only comes with a drugstore price tag, but has also earned a bevy of positive reviews claiming that its performance is on par with luxury versions of a similar product. L’Oréal’s True Match Lumi Glotion is one makeup item that meets all these qualifications and possibly more.
If you’re unsure about what “glotion” is, exactly, it can best be described as a versatile and complexion-boosting product that can blur imperfections, prime the skin and impart that coveted dewy, glow-from-within look — without looking sweaty, shimmery or unnaturally bronzed.
Perfect for using solo on no-makeup-makeup days or under foundation to help transform skin into the perfect canvas for other products, this tinted moisturizer offers sheer yet luminous coverage and promises to melt seamlessly into skin without setting into fine lines or appearing cakey. You can also use Lumi Glotion as a highlighter to bring out high points of the face, like the cheek bones, tip of the nose or beneath the brow bone. (For this type of application, the brand suggests opting for a lighter shade. There are four to choose from.)
Suitable for all skin types and ages, the formula is infused with long-adored ingredients such as shea butter and glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture into the skin for all-day hydration. And if you’re concerned about breakouts, the brand does promise that Lumi Glotion is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores (if you’re particularly sensitive, it might be a good idea to first test the product in a small area).
As versatile and unique as this product may be, it’s not the first time we’ve come across something similar. Notable complexion-boosters and glow-enhancers like Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi bronzing drops and Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter have garnered cult followings, yet also cost $38 and $49 a bottle, respecitively. Many reviewers say that L’Oréal’s $13 formulation stands up to the best of them, claiming that their skepticism was assuaged when they found that Lumi Glotion had “the exact same consistency as the bronzing drops [and] I couldn’t tell the difference.”
Other reviews point to everything from the moisturizer’s ability to make skin look smoother and healthier, while others love it for its ability to be worn with sunscreens and both mineral and liquid foundations. You can read more about how True Match Lumi Glotion has won the favor of fellow skin-perfecting-seekers below, or grab a tube for yourself from any of the above retailers.
Promising Ulta reviews:
“I am 55 and [this] product is a miracle in a tube! Gives a nice glow and evens out my skin tone. I have also worn it under my mineral and liquid foundations. It is pretty sheer so if you are looking for a sunkissed glow I bet the dark shade would work great.” — Laura
″[I] have been using this product for years. It looks like my skin only smoother, more dewy, softer and much healthier. Love that it stays put and moisturizers all day long. Doesn’t cake or settle into fine lines like some foundations tend to do.” — Cheryl
“Wish this was in a gallon jar!!! I LOVE this lotion!! I put it on after my serum and primer and it leaves my face so soft and even-toned! You could wear it alone if you wanted a natural, sun-kissed look! I prefer to put L’Oréal True Match powder foundation over it and it glows all day!! 5 + stars!!!” — Wendy C
″[I] love the feel and luminosity of this product; no streaks and melts into the skin. It gives a perfect subtle glow without being overpowering.” — Jojo