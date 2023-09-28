This Drugstore Luminizer Might Just Be The Best Shortcut To Perfect Skin

“I am 55 and [this] product is a miracle in a tube! Gives a nice glow and evens out my skin tone. I have also worn it under my mineral and liquid foundations. It is pretty sheer so if you are looking for a sunkissed glow I bet the dark shade would work great.” — Laura

″[I] have been using this product for years. It looks like my skin only smoother, more dewy, softer and much healthier. Love that it stays put and moisturizers all day long. Doesn’t cake or settle into fine lines like some foundations tend to do.” — Cheryl

“Wish this was in a gallon jar!!! I LOVE this lotion!! I put it on after my serum and primer and it leaves my face so soft and even-toned! You could wear it alone if you wanted a natural, sun-kissed look! I prefer to put L’Oréal True Match powder foundation over it and it glows all day!! 5 + stars!!!” — Wendy C

″[I] love the feel and luminosity of this product; no streaks and melts into the skin. It gives a perfect subtle glow without being overpowering.” — Jojo