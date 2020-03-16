Lorenzo Brino, who appeared in more than 130 episodes of the family TV series “7th Heaven” as a child, has died in a car crash, Entertainment Weekly confirmed Sunday. He was 21.

Brino lost control of his car, which slammed into a utility pole in Yucaipa, California, in the early hours of March 9, according to a coroner news release posted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement, which said the sheriff continued to investigate.

“To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say “gone but never forgotten,” Myrinda “Mimi” Brino, his sister and one of his quadruplet siblings, wrote on Instagram.

“7th Heaven” followed a California minister (Stephen Collins), his wife (Catherine Hicks) and their kids from 1996 to 2007 on the WB. Jessica Biel, who played one of the daughters, became a breakout star from the series.

Brino and brother Nikolas portrayed fraternal twin boys Sam and David, the youngest in the clan’s brood. They appeared in more than 130 episodes from 1999 to the series conclusion, according to IMDB.

The brothers’ quadruplet siblings shared the roles as infants, but Lorenzo and Nikolas eventually took over the parts, USA Today noted.

Lorenzo Brino had no other acting credit listed on IMDB.

He is survived by his parents Shawna and Tony, his quadruplet siblings and another brother, E! reported in the video above.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Actors (L to R) David Gallagher, twins Lorenzo and Nikolas Brino, Catherine Hicks and Stephen Collins pose at a reception to celebrate 150 episodes of The WB's "7th Heaven" on Feb. 20, 2003, in Los Angeles.