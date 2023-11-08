Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Split After 1 Year Of Dating

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Model Lori Harvey and actor Damson Idris have called it quits on their romance after about a year of dating.

On Tuesday, the former couple issued a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter confirming the split.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement read. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Idris, whose credits include “Snowfall” and “Outside the Wire,” and Harvey were first romantically linked in December of last year, after sharing photos of one another on their respective social media accounts.

By January, the pair were photographed holding hands while exiting a Los Angeles restaurant where Harvey had reportedly hosted the likes of Kendall Jenner and Lizzo, among other stars, for a birthday bash. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of sixth and final season of “Snowfall” in February.

Lori Harvey, left, and Damson Idris, right, attend the sixth season premiere of "Snowfall" in February. Amy Sussman/GA via Getty Images

In a 2022 interview with Essence, Harvey said she was enjoying being single after she and actor Michael B. Jordan ended their relationship that June.

“I feel like it’s always been about me attached to something or someone,” she told the publication. “This time, it’s about me. Self love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”

She also pledged that she would “not [be] compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody” ― though she did drop some hints as to the qualities she looks for in a prospective partner.