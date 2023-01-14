What's Hot

EntertainmentRelationshipslori harveyDamson Idris

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Relationship With Sweet Photos

The two have fueled dating rumors for weeks.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Model Lori Harvey and actor Damson Idris have seemingly made their relationship Instagram official.

The “Snowfall” actor shared a sweet photo of him kissing Harvey on the cheek in a since-expired Instagram story he posted on the model’s birthday on Friday.

Harvey, who reposted Idris’ birthday tribute on her Instagram account, also shouted out the actor by sharing a video she took at a group dinner that showed him smiling at the camera.

The two were also spotted holding hands while leaving a restaurant on Friday night, according to video footage posted on Instagram on Saturday by the blog site The Shade Room.

Idris and Harvey have fueled dating rumors for weeks. The two were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together in December, per BET.

Lori Harvey at the Michael Kors fashion show on Sept. 14, 2022, in New York City. Havey and actor Damson Idris have seemingly made their relationship Instagram official with recent social media posts.
Lori Harvey at the Michael Kors fashion show on Sept. 14, 2022, in New York City. Havey and actor Damson Idris have seemingly made their relationship Instagram official with recent social media posts.
Raymond Hall via Getty Images

Harvey, the daughter of TV host and author Steve Harvey, was previously in a high-profile relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Steve Harvey confirmed their breakup on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” in June 2022, saying he was “Team Lori, 1,000%.”

The former couple sent the internet into a frenzy when they first publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2021.

Harvey supported Idris’ work on his FX Networks show “Snowfall” in a later post on her Instagram Story on Friday.

The model shared the new trailer for the show’s sixth season with three fire sign emojis.

Popular in the Community