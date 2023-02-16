Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Make Their Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The lovebirds were pictured together at the Los Angeles premiere for the sixth and final season of the FX series Idris stars in, called “Snowfall.”

Harvey was photographed in a one-shoulder black gown next to Idris, who wore a navy suit with a white button-up shirt.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris at the red carpet premiere event for the sixth and final season of FX's "Snowfall" on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Idris and Harvey made their relationship Instagram official last month after fueling dating rumors weeks prior.

The “Snowfall” actor posted a photo of him kissing the model on her cheek in a since-expired Instagram story he posted on her birthday on Jan. 13. The two have been photographed out in public together on several occasions since then.

Speaking about what she looks for in relationships, Harvey told Essence in an article published in December that she was focused on finding a respectful person.

“My experience has taught me that I need somebody who respects me —somebody who understands and respects my standards and my boundaries and is a supportive, God-fearing man, family-oriented, and makes me feel at peace,” she said.

“Snowfall” chronicles “how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A.,” a show description reads. The sixth season is set to premiere on Feb. 22.