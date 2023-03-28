What's Hot

Entertainmentcelebrity relationshipslori harveyDamson Idris

Lori Harvey Shuts Down Damson Idris Breakup Rumors With Flirty Post

Rumors that the model and actor had split after several months of dating began spreading on the internet.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Lori Harvey’s recent Instagram story had a message about her relationship with Damson Idris that was heard loud and clear.

On Monday, the model appeared to put recent breakup rumors to rest with a photo she posted on her Instagram story. In the post, Idris can be seen smiling at the camera as he’s seated in the driver’s seat of a car.

“My fine ass Uber driver, ” she wrote in a text overlay of the post.

Idris has also responded to the recent breakup rumors via his publicist, who told Newsweek on Monday that reports about a split were “completely false.”

“Damson and Lori are still going strong and very much together as a couple,” the publicist said.

Rumors that the two had split began spreading on the internet last week. The gossip spurred wide reactions and quips from Twitter users who ridiculed the high-profile couple — and especially Harvey — for seemingly splitting after just a few months.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris photographed on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles, California.
Wilbert Roberts via Getty Images

Harvey and Idris made their relationship Instagram official back in January after fueling dating rumors for weeks prior.

The “Snowfall” actor talked about his relationship with Harvey in a sit-down interview with Complex published on Monday. He said that their relationship has been “great,” though he didn’t divulge further details about their romance.

“With my private life today, with my relationship today, it’s great, life is great,” he said.

Harvey had previously opened up about some of the criticism she has received for her public dating life. She told E! News host Adrienne Bailon in January that she lets much of the gossip and criticism “roll off my shoulder.”

