Lori Harvey Sends Sweet Birthday Tribute To Boyfriend Damson Idris

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris photographed on Aug. 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Jerritt Clark via Getty Images

Lori Harvey is celebrating her boyfriend Damson Idris’s birthday with a lot of love.

On Friday, the model paid tribute to the “Snowfall” actor with a sweet note on her Instagram story. She posted one photo that showed Idris standing in front of large number “32″ balloons.

“Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!!” she wrote in the text overlay of the post. “I love youuuu.”

Another post showed Harvey embracing Idris, who kissed her forehead.

Idris celebrated his big day with an Instagram post of his own. He shared a video on his Instagram story that showed him singing the “Happy Birthday” song to himself.

Harvey and Idris have showcased their love for each other several times over the summer.

Last month, the model shared photos on Instagram of her and Idris enjoying a vacation together in Mexico.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were photographed together on June 27, 2023, in London, England. David M. Benett via Getty Images

The couple made their relationship Instagram official back in January.

In March, Harvey — who has faced sexist online attacks for her public dating life — playfully shut down breakup rumors about her and Idris that were swirling online at the time.

The model posted a photo of the actor on her Instagram story that showed him smiling at the camera in the driver’s seat of a car.

“My fine ass Uber driver,” she wrote in a text overlay of that post.

A publicist for Idris also denied the rumors, telling Newsweek at the time that the reports about a split were “completely false.”