Lori Harvey has joined the ranks of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who have recently been dragged online for promoting controversial weight loss hacks.
Harvey posted a TikTok video on Friday revealing that she gained 15 pounds of “relationship weight” before detailing what she did to ditch the weight.
“Everybody’s been asking like what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point. So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK,” she said in the video, referencing her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.
After fans begged Harvey for years to spill information on her fitness routine, the Michael Kors muse finally opened up and shared details about how she lost the weight.
However, once she finally dropped details about her diet and exercise regimen, the internet erupted with criticism.
Harvey, who in a red carpet interview credited her stunning rock-hard abs at the 2022 Met Gala to doing pilates consistently for the past year, dished out more details about her weight loss journey and exercise routine in the TikTok video.
“Okay so I just left my Pilates class,” the SKN founder said in the clip, “and I see all the girls saying they’re signing up for Pilates now, love that for you guys.”
Then Harvey shared the true secret fans were waiting for.
The model and influencer said she went on a strict calorie deficit diet to shed the excess weight, consuming just around 1,200 during her weight loss period to achieve her toned physique.
Harvey said she didn’t adhere to a “specific eating regimen” but was “trying to [eat] meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”
Her routine was intense, but she didn’t give up.
“When I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days,” she added.
In the video, Harvey yet again referenced pilates for her tight look. She also added cardio to her recommendations.
“[Cardio] is how you drop,” she said. “Pilates alone is not going to make you lose weight. It’s just going to give you long, lean muscles. So yeah, that’s how I did it.”
The video soon went viral, with many fans eager to try the intense workout and some criticizing her for promoting unhealthy crash dieting methods and harmful ideas about body image.
Some Twitter users even labeled her weight loss strategy as dangerous due to those who may attempt to follow in her footsteps, considering her influence and amount of followers.
Despite the onslaught of negative comments, some praised Harvey for ignoring judgment and sticking to the routine that works best for her body.
Harvey’s weight gain and loss comes after she and Jordan ignited their romance in November 2020. The pair have strengthened their connection over time and at the end of 2021, the “Black Panther” star admitted to falling in love with the beauty.