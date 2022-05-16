Lori Harvey has joined the ranks of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who have recently been dragged online for promoting controversial weight loss hacks.

Harvey posted a TikTok video on Friday revealing that she gained 15 pounds of “relationship weight” before detailing what she did to ditch the weight.

Advertisement

“Everybody’s been asking like what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point. So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK,” she said in the video, referencing her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

After fans begged Harvey for years to spill information on her fitness routine, the Michael Kors muse finally opened up and shared details about how she lost the weight.

However, once she finally dropped details about her diet and exercise regimen, the internet erupted with criticism.

Advertisement

Harvey, who in a red carpet interview credited her stunning rock-hard abs at the 2022 Met Gala to doing pilates consistently for the past year, dished out more details about her weight loss journey and exercise routine in the TikTok video.

“Okay so I just left my Pilates class,” the SKN founder said in the clip, “and I see all the girls saying they’re signing up for Pilates now, love that for you guys.”

Then Harvey shared the true secret fans were waiting for.

The model and influencer said she went on a strict calorie deficit diet to shed the excess weight, consuming just around 1,200 during her weight loss period to achieve her toned physique.

Harvey said she didn’t adhere to a “specific eating regimen” but was “trying to [eat] meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”

Advertisement

Her routine was intense, but she didn’t give up.

“When I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days,” she added.

In the video, Harvey yet again referenced pilates for her tight look. She also added cardio to her recommendations.

“[Cardio] is how you drop,” she said. “Pilates alone is not going to make you lose weight. It’s just going to give you long, lean muscles. So yeah, that’s how I did it.”

The video soon went viral, with many fans eager to try the intense workout and some criticizing her for promoting unhealthy crash dieting methods and harmful ideas about body image.

Some Twitter users even labeled her weight loss strategy as dangerous due to those who may attempt to follow in her footsteps, considering her influence and amount of followers.

Advertisement

Lori Harvey may have just been saying what she did for her body, but it is still dangerous to promote that. 1200 calories is too low for an adult’s bodies to perform its basic life sustaining functions — tope (@liveauthentic_) May 14, 2022

I feel like Lori Harvey doesn’t realize her method is unhealthy. Some people with eating disorders don’t even realize they have one. The way she shared her method as confident & casually as she did tells me she’s unaware she has a eating disorder & think it’s a normal lifestyle. — 711 (@keiatheartist) May 14, 2022

For folks trying to disagree, did y’all watch and listen to the full video. The girl was eating MAX 1200 calories a day while doing two a days with Pilates classes in the mix. Again on a 1200 calorie deficit diet! What working person is able to do that and not collapse? — KavMon (@kavionmontes) May 14, 2022

Fun, but important, facts:



"Relationship weight" isn't a real thing -- but correlating comfort & love to weight gain as if it's a problem is fatphobic AF.



Eating 1200 calories a day after gaining 15 pounds says a lot about Lori Harvey and the society's fear of fat. All sad. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) May 14, 2022

Lori Harvey bout to have the gworls passing out at functions. Not me tho, ima eat. Y’all be easy 😗 — Priyanka 🇭🇹 (@prxscxllv) May 14, 2022

Advertisement

Despite the onslaught of negative comments, some praised Harvey for ignoring judgment and sticking to the routine that works best for her body.

yall defended, copied & made all those excuses for all the girls who got:



backdoor plastic surgery

illegal injections

drastically altered bodies

exaggerated surgeon-made features



but somehow Lori Harvey is making you all take a stand about unhealthy body practices? — Bijoux♡ (@BijouxFleurette) May 14, 2022

Mf acting like Lori Harvey said starve yourself. Someone asked what she did, so she told em.



Consult with your own personal trainer rather than writing thinkpieces on health habits you've never taken part in. — king 🇳🇬 (@KVLEL) May 14, 2022

Mfs on here talking about Lori Harvey’s lifestyle being unhealthy while they live sedentary lifestyles, smoke all day, and eat greasy food giving them heart burn — Pretty Young Tenderoni (@hottie_blaque) May 15, 2022

Summary: The girls are spreading this false narrative that Lori Harvey said eat 1200 calories for the rest of your life to look this damn fine. When she actually said she stayed in a calorie deficit and became more consistent with Pilates, and added cardio til she hit her goal. https://t.co/CnswyQ9FtS — Bougie Banton 👸🏽🇯🇲✨ (@hotlinebling) May 14, 2022

Advertisement