Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says 'F U' To Trump For 'Looting' Tweet

When Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked if there was anything she’d like to say to Donald Trump, she was ready with an answer.

“I will encode what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words: It begins with ‘F’ and it ends with ‘U.’” she said on Friday.

And, yes, there’s video. Thanks for asking.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has two words for Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/kBNlsJi84s — BallerAlert (@balleralert) May 29, 2020

Lightfoot’s comment came in reaction to a tweet the president posted early Friday morning where he threatened protesters demanding the arrest of the four Minneapolis police officers responsible for George Floyd’s death by saying, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The Chicago mayor also said the president’s comment “was profoundly dangerous,” according to WGN TV. “And we must stand firm in solidarity and say this is totally unacceptable no matter who the speaker is.”

Lightfoot added: “And we see the game he is playing. Because he’s transparent and he’s not very good at it.”