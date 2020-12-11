Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Calls Out Mitch McConnell: 'Stop The Nonsense'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot minced no words when addressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a press conference on Wednesday, telling him to “stop the nonsense” and pass a coronavirus relief stimulus package.

“I don’t get Mitch McConnell,” Lightfoot told reporters. “I never have and probably never will, but it would be an absolute travesty if something happened in Congress and there was not any kind of accommodation for state and local governments who are suffering.”

“I don’t know what goes on in that man’s mind that he doesn’t get it.”

Lightfoot accused McConnell of turning his back on U.S. states — including his home of Kentucky — and added that the endless deadlock in Congress was only causing greater harm.

“I know that there’s a lot of posturing that goes on in Washington, D.C., but dear God, stop the nonsense,” Lightfoot said. “Get something done. We are hurting here in the heartland and all across our country, and we need the federal government to step up and do their job.”

See Lightfoot’s remarks below, courtesy of local media station WGN-TV.