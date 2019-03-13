Lori Loughlin Free After Posting $1 Million Bond In College Admissions Scam

Actress Lori Loughlin is free on a $1 million bond after appearing in federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday in relation to her alleged participation in an elite college admission scheme.

Like her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who is also a suspect in the scam, Loughlin was allowed to put up her home as collateral to secure the bond, according to TMZ.

The actress was allowed to retain her passport for her work on a film project in British Columbia, NBC News reported. She will have to surrender her passport in December when her projects in Canada are completed, according to TMZ.

Loughlin and her husband are among dozens of people that the FBI says allegedly paid up to $6 million in bribes to ensure that their children were accepted to schools such as Yale and Georgetown.

The couple face charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly agreed to pay $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters recruited to be part of the University of Southern California crew team ― even though neither teen actually rowed.

A cooperating witness told the parents that their elder daughter’s academic qualifications were “at or just below the low end of admission standards.”

Loughlin, who is known for portraying Aunt Becky on “Full House” and for starring in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, will appear in court again in Boston on March 29.

A Hallmark Channel spokeswoman said the network hasn’t decided what effect, if any, her arrest will have on programming.