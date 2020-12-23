Bella Giannulli is apparently letting her mother’s absence get to her head.

The 22-year-old daughter of imprisoned “Full House” star Lori Loughlin posted an obscured photo of herself on Instagram stories Tuesday that seemed to showcase her hairstyle.

Instagram bellahair

She then shared a photo of her mom wearing a similar style and color back in the day.

“Copied her,” Giannulli wrote with a heart emoji.

Instagram lori

If Bella, whose full first name is Isabella, had paid homage to her father, the results would have been quite different. Mossimo Giannulli shaved his head before entering prison to begin his five-month sentence in November.

Loughlin reportedly may be released for Christmas after her two-month term.

The parents pleaded guilty to fraud after admitting they paid $500,000 to have Bella and younger sister Olivia Jade Giannulli improperly admitted to USC under the ruse that they were crew athletes.

Phillip Faraone via Getty Images Lori Loughlin with daughters Olivia Jade, left, and Bella at an event in February 2019.

Olivia Jade, 21, spoke about the scandal publicly for the first time earlier this month on “Red Table Talk,” repeatedly apologizing. “I don’t deserve pity,” she said. “We messed up.”

The nationwide sting also snared “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, who served 11 days at the same facility where Loughlin is doing time.

