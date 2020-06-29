Disgraced actor Lori Loughlin and her husband resigned from their exclusive Los Angeles country club, according to reports.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, sentenced to short prison stints after pleading guilty to fraud and conspiracy in the college admissions scandal, voluntarily quit the Bel-Air Country Club this month even though the board had voted to let them resume their membership after they do their time, TMZ reported.

The couple took the action “to the disappointment of many of the members,” a source told People.

But not everyone supported them. In a letter obtained by TMZ, past president Michael Gallagher blasted the board’s decision to suspend the couple but reinstate them after they serve their sentences.

“This unprecedented board decision to allow felons to continue as members causes irreparable reputational harm to the Club and its members ... The board action, taken on behalf of the Club’s membership, now establishes our Club as a place of refuge and comfort for known felons.”

It’s all moot now, as the pair part from the club, whose golf course lies below their home.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Loughlin’s reps in a request for comment.

In a 2011 report, The Hollywood Reporter noted that members (at least at the time) included Jack Nicholson, Luke Wilson, Les Moonves, Chuck Lorre, Clint Eastwood and Tom Cruise. The initiation fee alone was $150,000, THR reported then.

Loughlin, the former “Full House” and Hallmark star, and Giannulli, a clothing designer, admitted to paying $500,000 to have their daughters fraudulently admitted to USC as crew recruits. Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli never competed in the sport.