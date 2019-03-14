Customers Unleash Fury On Sephora Over Lori Loughlin’s Daughter’s Makeup

Rachel Murray via Getty Images Olivia Jade Giannulli at the launch event for her collaboration with Sephora in December 2018. She is facing backlash after her parents were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get her into USC.

Sephora customers are passionately urging the brand to cut ties with Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, in the wake of this week’s massive college admission bribery scandal.

Giannulli, an Instagram influencer and YouTube beauty vlogger, launched her makeup palette with Sephora in December 2018 while she was a student at the University of Southern California. According to Sephora’s website, the palette, which sells for $28 and appears to be sold out, was her “first ever makeup collaboration.”

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia Jade Giannulli (and her sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli) into USC and onto the school’s crew team. (Neither daughter participated in the sport, according to court documents.) The couple was among more than 40 individuals, including actress Felicity Huffman, who are also being accused of bribery.

After news of the scandal, Sephora customers unleashed their anger in the product review section on the Olivia Jade X Sephora palette webpage. Some individuals even threatened to boycott the brand if it didn’t remove the product from its website.

Sephora

HuffPost

HuffPost

“Will not affiliate with negative cheaters; will toss all my current Sephora; remove this affiliation with Olivia jade before I purchase more,” wrote one commenter.

Another wrote, “Why is this product still on your website. If this doesn’t come down fast I will never spend another dime at Sephora. Her previous comments about just wanting to go to college to party where ridiculous enough. Not a good luck Sephora still having this up on your site. Take it down now!”

One individual wrote that Olivia Jade and her family “should be ashamed of themselves,” adding, “I will never shop at Sephora again unless you drop this like a hot potato.”

“Sephora, if you had half a mind you would cut all ties with this family and throw these palettes in the discount bin,” read another comment. “What an embarrassment.”

Folks have also expressed their disappointment with Sephora on Twitter.

I’m not walking into another Sephora and spending a dime until you remove the special addition cheaters palette by Olivia Jade @sephora btw I studied my ass off for my SAT test — jen (@jen96875723) March 13, 2019

Hmm, I wonder if Sephora is going to remove Olivia Jade makeup product or do they endorse cheaters? @Sephora — stace (@x0cirrus) March 12, 2019

Sephora did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Olivia Jade Giannulli has been facing backlash on Instagram as well, with individuals leaving hordes of negative comments on paid posts that allude to her status as a university student. Comments on recent photos have seemingly been disabled.

According to Variety, the influencer could lose other brand sponsorship deals as a result of the scandal. It is unclear whether she was fully aware of her parents’ alleged actions. However, as reported by USA Today, court papers state that her father sent an “action photo” of her on a rowing machine to supplement claims that she was a crew coxswain.