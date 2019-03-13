Lori Loughlin Taken Into Custody After Elite College Admission Scheme Indictment

Lori Loughlin was taken into custody by the FBI in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday after reports broke that she, among dozens of others, would be charged for her participation in an elite college admission scheme.

Loughlin is slated to appear in federal court on conspiracy charges and will be booked at Los Angeles’ Metropolitan Detention Center. Federal agents accused the “Full House” actress and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, of paying half-a-million dollars for their two daughters to be labeled as recruits to the USC crew team even though the students were not rowers.

Alongside Loughlin, actress Felicity Huffman is also accused of being involved in the scheme. Huffman was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The “Desperate Housewives” actress’ husband, actor William H. Macy, was spotted arriving at the courthouse shortly thereafter. Huffman was released on $250,000 bail.

DAVID MCNEW via Getty Images Alongside Loughlin, actress Felicity Huffman is also involved in the scheme.

The FBI has called the alleged scheme a “nationwide conspiracy” as it included parents paying for their children to cheat on tests and apply to elite schools posing as student athletes, despite not having the skill sets desired by said schools.