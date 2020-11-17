Candace Cameron Bure Shares Note From Lori Loughlin Amid Two-Month Prison Term

Candace Cameron Bure over the weekend showed fans a heartfelt note that her friend and costar Lori Loughlin had sent to her, honoring their time together on the show “Fuller House.”

The note, which the actor shared in an Instagram story, was sent with pink roses and read: “Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you.” It’s unclear when Loughlin sent the note.

Loughlin, who starred alongside Bure as Aunt Becky on both “Full House” and “Fuller House,” left the latter series in the middle of its fifth and final season last year due to her involvement in a college admissions scheme. After paying half a million dollars in a scam to get her two daughters into college, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison. She began serving her time last month.

On Sunday, Bure also shared an Instagram video of her emotional final moments on the “Fuller House” set.

“One year ago today, we said our final goodbyes to Fuller House. 5 amazing seasons filled with love, laughter and a few tears. I miss you all so much!” she wrote in the caption.

In the midst of the legal drama with Loughlin, Bure has spoken out about her love for her costar on a few occasions.

At the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Bure didn’t address Loughlin by name but said that “a loving family sticks together no matter what.”

A week later on the “Today” show, co-host Hoda Kotb asked Bure directly about Loughlin.

“It’s too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Bure said at the time. “I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”