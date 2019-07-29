Lori Loughlin's Daughters Break Silence, Post Tribute To Mom Amid Scandal

The past several months have been anything but a celebration for Lori Loughlin, the disgraced actress accused of bribing her daughters’ way into the University of Southern California as fraudulent crew recruits.

But the former “Full House” star could at least celebrate her 55th birthday on Sunday. She received public celebratory wishes from her girls, Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli.

“Happy birthday mama. I love you,” Bella, 20, wrote in a black and white photo of the pair that she posted to Instagram.

In the comments, Olivia Jade, 19, added: “My people” with a heart emoji.

A federal investigation snared Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli along with other prominent families, including that of actress Felicity Huffman. Huffman has already pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after admittedly paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT score inflated.

Meanwhile, Loughlin and her husband have pleaded innocent to more serious charges and face potentially significant prison time if they are found guilty. They allegedly paid $500,000 to have their children misrepresented as crew recruit athletes to gain admission. The couple is scheduled to appear in court for a follow-up hearing on Aug. 27.

Media outlets have also reported on increased tension between the actress and her children. Sunday’s celebratory message is the first new Instagram post since Bella shared a pic of her and her younger sister, Olivia Jade, on Jan. 26. Olivia Jade, a social influencer who has absorbed heavy criticism regarding the scandal on social media, has not posted on her account since Feb. 28.

But Loughlin’s legal and personal woes didn’t stop her “When Calls The Heart” co-stars Erin Krakow and Paul Greene from sharing their birthday wishes as well.

Krakow shared on Sunday a pic, also in black-and-white, showing her and Loughlin hugging and smiling for the camera.

“Happy Birthday to my forever friend with a heart of gold. Love you!” Krakow wrote.

The fallout for Loughlin has been severe. Both Hallmark and Netflix, which streams the “Full House” reboot “Fuller House,” have reportedly severed ties with the actress.

Hallmark also terminated the actress from her role on the hit romantic drama “When Calls the Heart.” Her character was written out of the show, and a delayed sixth season continued without her.