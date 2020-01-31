Actor Lori Loughlin is putting her full house on the market for a cool $28.6 million, outlets reported Thursday.

She and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who face trial for allegedly bribing their two daughters’ way into the University of Southern California as fraudulent crew recruits, had put their Bel Air, California, mansion up for sale previously for $35 million, TMZ reported.

The home is being “quietly” shopped by real estate agent Arvin Haddad of The Agency, according to Entertainment Tonight. It does not appear to be listed among Bel Air estates on the firm’s website.

Both ET and TMZ reported that the couple’s real estate maneuver has nothing to do with their entanglement in the college admissions bribery scandal ― and the stiff sentences they face if found guilty of fraud, bribery and money laundering. Both have pleaded innocent.

Citing unnamed sources, TMZ noted that the two have a pattern of selling their homes every three to five years after Giannulli remodels them. They bought their current 12,000-square-foot complex for $13.9 million in 2015.

A rep for Loughlin told HuffPost she was not aware of the listing, and the real estate agent did not immediately return a request for comment.