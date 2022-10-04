Lori Loughlin And John Stamos Do A TikTok Together And We're Shook

Lori Loughlin and John Stamos had a mini “Full House” reunion on TikTok for a good cause ― entertaining fans of the classic 1987-95 sitcom. (Watch it below.)

Taking advantage of TikTok’s #teenagedirtbag trend set to Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag,” the two, who played Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky, revisited their younger selves in a sequence of throwback pics. But first they mugged for the camera as Loughlin entered the frame as a sort-of surprise guest.

The “Fuller House” sequel released its last episode in 2020, so fans may have been itching for some nostalgia.

So much has happened. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli did time for paying a fixer $500,000 to arrange for the fraudulent admission of their daughters to USC as crew recruits. Loughlin was left out of the final “Fuller House” season amid a career free-fall when the scandal broke. And co-star Bob Saget died.

But “Full House” enthusiasm persists. More than 9 million have viewed the clip since Stamos posted it last week.