Lori Loughlin's Daughter In USC Video: 'I Don't Really Care About School'

Olivia Jade Giannulli isn't accused in the college admissions fraud involving her parents, but an education seemed irrelevant to her in an August video.

Maybe the alleged hefty bribe wasn’t worth it.

The daughter of Lori Loughlin, the “Full House” actress accused with her husband of paying $500,000 to fraudulently get their girls admitted to the University of Southern California, said in a video posted last year that she didn’t care about school but wanted to experience “game days” and “partying.”

Olivia Jade Giannulli, a social media star with millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube, complained when she started school in fall 2018 that her travel plans for Fiji and New York for work might interfere with her USC classes. 

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” she says in comments about “the whole college thing.” (Watch at the 5:15 mark in the video above.) “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying. I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Giannulli, who capitalized on her campus presence by posting content sponsored by Amazon, apologized after commenter backlash, calling her remarks “stupid” and “super-ignorant.”

Neither she nor other students were charged in Tuesday’s indictment accusing dozens of elites, including Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, of cheating to get their kids into top schools. Federal prosecutors noted that many of the children who benefited were not aware of their parents’ actions.

But Giannulli did parlay her status as a college student into branding opportunities. She posted Amazon-sponsored content about how she decked out her new dorm room with the help of Prime Student, The New York Times reported. She also appeared in a paid advertisement for Smile Direct Club.

Nevertheless, some commenters on social media lashed out at Giannulli. 

“You’ve offended every college student who had to work their ass off and still take out loans,” one commenter wrote on Giannulli’s YouTube apology for her school comments, posted in August.

