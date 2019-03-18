Lori Loughlin Kept Joking How Much She Spent On Daughter's Education

It was a joke then, but nobody’s laughing now.

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, one of the prominent names in the college admissions bribery scandal, quipped about the cost of daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli’s education in a 2017 video.

The comments carry extra resonance now. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged with paying $500,000 so Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella Rose could be falsely portrayed as crew athletes to gain admission to the University of Southern California.

In the video below, posted Dec. 22, 2017, Olivia Jade quizzes her mom about “Slang Terms of 2017” and notes the Nick Crompton line “England is my city” from the Jake Paul song, “It’s Everyday Bro.”

In a segment that begins around the 5:10 mark, Loughlin notes that England is not a city, and Olivia Jade replies that is why the song is so “iconic.”

Loughlin then cracked: “If you would have said, ‘England is my city,’ I would say, ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?’”

Loughlin later teased her daughter again about the cost of her learning. While informing Olivia Jade that “clout” is an established real word, Loughlin said: “Once again, money on that education.”

Both mother, 54, and daughter, 19, who is not accused in the indictment, have absorbed major career hits since the charges. Loughlin was dropped from a regular slate of Hallmark TV productions and reportedly won’t be returning to the “Full House” series reboot “Fuller House,” either.