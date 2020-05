Lori Loughlin To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal, Agrees To Prison Time

“Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty in connection with the college admissions bribery scandal.

Both will serve prison time and pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines under their plea deals for “securing the fraudulent admission” of their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, to the University of Southern California crew team “as purported athletic recruits,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts said in a statement Thursday.

Both daughters had never participated in the sport, according to court documents. The couple were accused of paying $500,000 to snag their places on the team so the girls would be admitted to the school.

Loughlin, 55, agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to the deal she signed on Wednesday, and will be sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, 56, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, prosecutors said. He agreed to a sentence of five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

The couple will formally plead guilty and be sentenced at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton that hasn’t yet been scheduled, the statement added.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among dozens of prominent public figures charged in the scandal that erupted in March 2019. The FBI called it a nationwide conspiracy that exposed how well-heeled parents bribed their children’s way into the nation’s most elite colleges.

Former “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman served 11 days in a low-security prison after she was found to have paid $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia Macy’s SAT score so that she could secure a spot at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.