Lori Loughlin returned to the red carpet for the first time in years on Saturday at a benefit in Los Angeles.

Loughlin, the former “Full House” star who served time in prison for a college admissions bribery scandal and has kept mostly a low profile since, had cameras clicking at the DesignCare 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation for families affected by autism and Parkinson’s disease.