Lori Loughlin now has “Hope” after the college admissions scandal derailed her acting career.

In a “sneak peek” posted by the GAC Family TV network, the disgraced star is seen hugging screen son Carter Ryan in a scene from “When Hope Calls Christmas.” (Watch the preview below.)

It’s Loughlin’s first on-screen gig since her nearly two-month imprisonment in late 2020 for paying $500,000 to have her daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade fraudulently admitted to USC. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, served a longer sentence.

The preview shows the former “Full House” star reprising her longtime role as Abigail Stanton from the Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls The Heart,” which edited her out of its sixth season and wrote her out of later episodes following her 2019 arrest.

This time, she appears in a two-part Christmas episode for the “When Hope Calls” spinoff series on GAC Family.

In the teaser, Loughlin’s Abigail remarks on the beauty of a Christmas tree and reassures her son Cody (Carter Ryan):

“Oh Cody, nothing has me made happier than being your mom,” she says.

“You mean it?” he replies.

“With all my heart,” she says, and the two close in for an embrace.

“When Hope Calls Christmas” premieres on GAC Family on Dec. 18.