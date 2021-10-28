Lori Loughlin Performs Good Deed, But Twitter Won't Let Her Off The Hook

Lori Loughlin, the “Full House” actor who went to prison for paying her daughters’ way into college, is now financing other kids’ higher education.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who also did prison time for the college admissions scandal, have privately arranged to put two unidentified students through college at an approximate cost of $500,000, People and Us Weekly reported.

That’s the same amount the couple paid to have their kids, Olivia Jade and Isabella, fraudulently admitted to USC as crew recruits.

The charity is not part of the TV star’s plea deal, a source told Us Weekly. Loughlin has fulfilled all of her legal requirements, including a nearly two-month prison stay, fines and community service. She wants “to put the past behind her,” the source said.

Loughlin is set to appear in a “When Calls The Heart” spinoff on Dec. 18, her first acting gig since she was snared in the FBI’s 2019 Operation Varsity Blues. And it seems she’s trying to repair her image as well.

But many on Twitter weren’t feeling the feel-good.

Hard not to suspect this is merely a stunt. — Pat in VA (@PatInVA2) October 28, 2021

Her PR team working OT — BurBerry♏️ (@Brava0403) October 28, 2021

Only 2? What the HELL?? — Kerry.T❤️🥂🇨🇦 (@theresa_teodori) October 28, 2021

Just 2? Really? — MTJ #19 FAN (@karyl_ingersoll) October 28, 2021

She’s trying to do damage control. It’s all just a PR Stunt. — Tracy Mirelez (@tmmirelez) October 28, 2021

Not so privately apparently — Science Believer 🇺🇸🗽 (@Alison_Em) October 28, 2021

It's too late to do damage control. No one will ever think of her as wholesome again. At least I won't. She's a criminal in my opinion. — Lia (@TherealLiaHardy) October 28, 2021