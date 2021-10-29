Lorne Michaels Has Revealed Who He Thinks Is One Of The Best ‘SNL’ Cast Members

Well, here’s just hoping Lorne Michaels laughed at this comedian’s audition.

The notoriously opaque creator and producer of “Saturday Night Live” has revealed who he thinks is one the top cast members in the show’s 47-session history, and the performer is (cowbell, please) …

… Will Ferrell!

Michaels toldThe Hollywood Reporter in a profile about Ferrell Thursday that the “Step Brothers” star’s talent and contributions to the sketch show have stood out.

“I never rank [cast members],” Michaels told THR. “But Will’s definitely in the top two or three that have ever done the show. There’s no question.”

It’s unclear which “SNL” players hold the other two spots — but one could potentially be Kristen Wiig.

