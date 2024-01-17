Lorne Michaels suggested “Saturday Night Live” alum Tina Fey could be his potential successor as executive producer of the long-running sketch comedy show, but he’s keeping options open.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Monday’s Emmy Awards, the 79-year-old who created the show nearly 50 years ago was asked if he had thought about who could replace him when he eventually retired.
He said there would be a 50th anniversary show in February 2025, “So I will definitely be there for that ... and sometime before that, we’ll figure out what we’re going to do.”
Pressed on speculation that Fey could take the reins, Michaels said, “It could easily be Tina Fey,” but suggested that many others would also be well-suited to the role.
“But there are a lot of people who are there now who are also, you know,” he said.
“Tina is brilliant and great at everything,” he added. “She’s a very important person in my life.”
Fey joined “SNL” as a writer in 1997 and became head writer and a cast member until 2006. After her departure, she created the NBC sitcom “30 Rock,” which Michaels executive produced. She has won numerous awards, including nine Emmys and three Golden Globes, for her work in film and television.
Support HuffPost
The Stakes Have Never Been Higher
Sign up for Peacock to stream NBCU shows.