Los Angeles Dodgers To Celebrate World Series Win With White House Visit

Michael Owens via Getty Images The Los Angeles Dodgers will be visiting the White House on Friday.

Want a sign that things have changed in America since Joe Biden was elected president?

Sports teams are no longer dodging the White House after winning championships.

Case in point: The Los Angeles Dodgers will be celebrating their 2020 World Series victory by visiting the president on Friday before their game against the Washington Nationals.

White House deputy press secretary Chris Meagher confirmed the visit Thursday on Twitter.

The Dodgers are coming to the White House! pic.twitter.com/pP26YYsH64 — chrismeagher46 (@chrismeagher46) July 1, 2021

The Dodgers’ visit to the White House is the first by a champion sports team since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first with Biden in office, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Coach Dave Roberts seemed very excited by the visit last week.

“I hope Vice President Kamala is there. I’d love to meet her, as well as the president. But it’s an honor. … It’s something that I’ve always dreamt about,” he told the LA Times.

The visit marks a sea change from the previous administration when teams and players declined to meet then-President Donald Trump. That includes:

However, some teams did celebrate their victories with Trump ― and found the experience interesting.

When the former president invited the Louisiana State University football team to the White House to celebrate their national championship, he spent much of the appearance talking not about the team’s victory, but his impeachment trial.

He also celebrated Clemson’s national championship by serving the team food from McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King.