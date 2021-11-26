LA Firefighter Accused Of Wiping His Butt With Vaccine Order; Officials Investigating: Report

LAPD spokesperson Cheryl Getuiza said the unidentified firefighter is on paid administrative leave and “will face the consequences of any inappropriate acts,” but offered no other details. PeopleImages via Getty Images

A Los Angeles firefighter is under investigation after he was accused of dropping his pants and wiping his “buttocks” with a written order calling for his compliance with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is “aware of an incident where a member responded inappropriately to a hand-delivered letter to comply” with the mandate, LAPD spokesperson Cheryl Getuiza told the Times Wednesday. The incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 18.

“The department is aware of the seriousness of the allegations and took immediate action upon learning of this incident,” she said.

Getuiza said the unidentified firefighter is on paid administrative leave and “will face the consequences of any inappropriate acts,” but offered no other details.

The alleged incident was reported in a statement sent to the Board of Fire Commissioners and city leaders by the Stentorians of Los Angeles City, an organization of African American firefighters. The statement included a photo of a man holding what appeared to be a “discolored” document, the Times reported.

“The LA City Stentorians are sickened and disgusted by this horrific display of unprofessionalism,” the statement read. “To date, we have not heard from anyone from the LAFD administration condemning this act of blatant disrespect and harassment.”

The group called for “immediate action to deter any city employee from feeling entitled and ... empowered to behave in such an embarrassing and threatening manner.”

The organization described the incident as a “terminable” offense.

An LAFD captain and a chief officer witnessed the incident, according to the Stentorians. It reportedly took place at Fire Station 69 in Pacific Palisades.

All Los Angeles city workers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to help stem the spread of the disease to co-workers and local residents.

“No matter how our members react, all city employees must abide by the city ordinance — either file for an exemption, get vaccinated, or face termination,” Getuiza said.

