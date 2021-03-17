Watch The Moment A Massive Fireworks Cache Went Off In Deadly Mega-Explosion

A massive cache of fireworks exploded in a house near Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon, killing two people and injuring several others as well as a horse.

The afternoon blast scattered debris and shattered glass throughout the Ontario neighborhood. Smoke was visible for miles.

“Part of my house fell on me,” neighbor Arlene Fiero told CBS Los Angeles. “Part of the door and part of the wall just collapsed from the explosion.”

Fiero told ABC 7 she had heard fireworks coming from the house all through the year and had even called the police.

“There wasn’t much they could do,” she said. “I guess they had to catch them in the act.”

Fiero recorded the scene from her home:

This is the terrifying moment when according to officials w/City of #Ontario explosions from a home filled with illegal fireworks sent debris flying through the surrounding area, shattered windows & threw people several ft. @ABC7 🎥 ARLENE FIERO pic.twitter.com/Xb8M9lLORH — Jessica De Nova (@abc7jessica) March 16, 2021

“I thought it was an earthquake,” neighbor Erika Rodriguez told KNBC. “It felt like 9/11.”

Other neighbors also captured the scene:

My mom got it on tape 😳 pic.twitter.com/6QWgCPrMKz — damian_1027 (@damian_r24) March 16, 2021

“They are commercial grade, like you would normally see in the fireworks show,” Ontario Fire Department Chief Ray Gayk said at a news conference.

Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood pic.twitter.com/LmUrtgl0oK — pms♑️ (@Prudencepms) March 16, 2021

Footage from above taken at night shows the home still burning:

From above in #Sky9, you can see why @OntarioFireDept is having trouble securing the site of the explosion. @RoadSageLA shows us the active firefight at the scene of today's deadly blast. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/eFLsVYmoCw — CBSLA Assignment Desk (@KCBSKCALDesk) March 17, 2021

As of Tuesday evening, the bodies of the two victims remained inside the home. The Los Angeles Times reported that the scene was still too dangerous to attempt their removal. A horse at or near the house was also injured but was rescued by firefighters.

Many homes in the surrounding streets had to be evacuated and residents were not permitted to return.

For residents in the evacuation area, the neighborhood will be closed for the night. For housing assistance, please go to De Anza Community Center (1405 S. Fern Ave) prior to midnight.



For all updates, go to https://t.co/RkEKHRG1LC or follow us on social media. #FrancisIncident pic.twitter.com/tS7hDgS8q8 — City of Ontario (@CityofOntario) March 17, 2021