Los Angeles PD Warns Cops Not To Drink And Drive Following Officers' DUI Arrests

The Los Angeles Police Department is emphasizing the “devastating” consequences of drinking and driving after several of its officers were arrested on suspicion of doing so in recent weeks.

The department, which sent out the warning memo via email, told KNBC-TV’s I-Team that seven of its officers were arrested “on suspicion” of driving under the influence “or other alcohol-related incidents” including three cops who allegedly were found with a blood-alcohol content level of over twice the legal limit.

The LAPD also wrote in its memo that a number of the arrests involved vehicle crashes that caused injuries, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Unfortunately, the recent arrests are in addition to the many other alcohol- and drug-related incidents involving our department personnel throughout the year,” the LAPD Professional Standards Bureau’s memo reportedly said. “These alcohol-related arrests are a substantial and sudden increase, and represent an alarming trend as the end-of-the-year celebrations commence.”

The memo also explained: “The consequences can be devastating. Do not risk your life or your career!”

LAPD officers have been alleged of DUIs in recent years, KNBC-TV found, including a 2017 case of an off-duty cop in a crash that killed a man and his parents and a 2018 case involving an off-duty cop in a crash that seriously injured two people in a parked car.

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz wrote that the department has resources and training available for employees; however, it “does not take the place of criminal and administrative accountability processes,” KNBC-TV reported.

The memo to cops comes after criticism over how the LAPD has dealt with DUI or drinking-related incidents among its officers.