The Los Angeles Rams’ curled horns are one of the iconic insignias in the NFL. But the apparent leak of a redesign has Twitter saying “ewe.”

The new logo, reported by The Washington Post and USA Today, is thought to be the real deal and was teased by the team over the weekend.

The team, which appeared in the 2019 Super Bowl but didn’t make the playoffs last season, wanted to modernize its look ahead of its move to the multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium next season.

Some complained that the logo was reminiscent of the Rams’ LA rival and SoFi tenant, the Chargers, which often uses a thunderbolt in its branding. Others likened the new version to a “Trump combover.” If criticism is getting the Rams’ goat, it could prompt the NFL team to call an audible and retweak.

Yep, Twitter mocked the horn plenty.

