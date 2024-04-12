L.A. Times' O.J. Simpson Obituary Mentions Trump In Wildly Incorrect Way

The Los Angeles Times on Thursday mistakenly used Donald Trump’s name instead of O.J. Simpson in an obituary detailing Simpson’s release from prison in 2017.
Simpson died at age 76, his family announced Thursday, ending a life that careened from football superstardom to infamy. He was acquitted in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, but a civil jury found Simpson liable for their deaths less than two years later. In 2008, he was convicted of armed robbery in another case. His stay in prison ended in 2017.
That’s where the name of the GOP’s criminally charged presumptive nominee popped up in place of Simpson’s.
“Long before the city woke up on a fall morning in 2017, Trump walked out of Lovelock Correctional Center outside Reno, a free man for the first time in nine years,” the Times’ obituary read. “He didn’t go far, moving into a 5,000-square-foot home in Las Vegas with a Bentley in the driveway.”
The Times fixed the gaffe, attributing it to a “typographical error.”
Of course many readers saw something deeper.
“Understandable mistake,” conservative attorney and Trump critic George Conway wrote on X, linking to the blunder. “It can be hard to keep all these clearly guilty sociopaths straight.”
Here are a few other responses, some invoking a certain “father of psychology”: