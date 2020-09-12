Los Angeles Times Slams ‘Calamity’ Trump With Early Endorsement Of Biden

The Los Angeles Times editorial board has announced its early endorsement of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

In a column published Thursday, the newspaper’s board said it was compelled to make the announcement before the televised debates had even taken place because “it’s inconceivable that anything that will be said on the debate stage will close the cavernous fitness gap between” Biden and President Donald Trump.

“So stark is the contrast,” it wrote.

It warned Trump’s reelection would be “a calamity,” citing his lies and divisive rhetoric. It also acknowledged Trump’s record “easily justifies a position of ’Anybody but Trump” but said “Biden isn’t just preferable to Trump; in many respects he is Trump’s antithesis.”

Biden is “poised not only to wrest the White House from an unfit incumbent but also to take the nation in a progressive direction,” the board concluded. “We enthusiastically endorse his election.”

