All The Movies Joining Netflix This Week (March 8-14)

Read On: Here’s how the evocative prologue to Kolker’s book begins:

To most travelers, the barrier islands of Long Island are just a featureless stretch between Jones Beach and Fire Island ― a narrow strip of marsh and dune, bramble and beach, where the grassy waters of South Oyster Bay meet the waves of the Atlantic Ocean. The main artery of the barrier islands, Ocean Parkway, is long and straight and often empty at night ― a drag racer’s dream. A driver can see little more than the beach heather of bayberry tangled thick and high on the shoulders of the highway. Fifteen miles of darkness surrounds passing vehicles like a tunnel, and the headlights of other cars are visible for miles down the straightaway. You can tell when you’re alone.