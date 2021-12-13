“Lost in Space” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This sci-fi remake of the 1960s series of the same name had its third and final season premiere on Dec. 1. Inspired by “The Swiss Family Robinson,” the show follows a family of space colonists who struggle to survive after crash-landing on an alien planet.

The second-most popular show of the moment is “The Queen of Flow ” (“La Reina del Flow” in the original Spanish) ― a Colombian musical telenovela set in Medellín. And in third place is the Spanish heist drama “Money Heist.”

Netflix "Lost in Space" on Netflix.

Other notable shows include “Twentysomethings: Austin” ― a “Real World”-esque reality show following eight strangers living together in Texas ― and the new season of the fantasy drama “The Witcher.”

And for kid-friendly fare, there’s the animated “CoComelon” and “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.”

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

