Kate Moss' Sister Defends 'Nepo Babies' And It Does Not Go Well

Lottie Moss, the half sister of supermodel Kate Moss, appeared to deactivate her Twitter account Thursday after facing criticism for her comments on so-called nepotism babies.

The buzzy term, often abbreviated to “nepo babies,” has been used to condescendingly describe children born into celebrity families. A New York Magazine cover story this week was accompanied by “An All But Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse,” which pointed to “Euphoria” actor Maude Apatow — the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann — and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon as examples.

Lottie Moss, who is herself a model, wasn’t mentioned in the article. But niece Lila Grace Moss appeared in another New York Magazine feature, “The Catwalk Nepoti,” which cataloged a handful of “second-generation somebodies” in the industry.

On Wednesday, Lottie Moss hit back at the suggestion that members of famous families receive preferential treatment from film casting and modeling agencies, as well as in other industries.

“I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful,” she wrote, as reported by People and by The Independent.

“Obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair,” she continued. “If you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!”

Not surprisingly, Moss’ remarks drew a heated response online. Many found the comments to be patronizing at best and suggested that she’d be better served by acknowledging her privilege.

“Yikes. For many this is their first introduction to you and this is how you choose to do it,” author Bolu Babalola tweeted. “A choice!”

“Do: be talented,” added journalist Ellen C. Scott. “Don’t: do whatever Lottie Moss is up to right now.”

Moss made her first official modeling appearance in a 2014 issue of Teen Vogue and covered the French edition of Vogue two years later with male model Lucky Blue Smith.

Of course, she’s hardly the first to stir controversy on the subject of nepo babies. Last month, Lily-Rose Depp received a similar response when she pushed back on “preconceived ideas” about her success as a model and an actor.