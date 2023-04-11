What's Hot

EntertainmentMissing PersonsArkansas

Lotus Drummer Chuck Morris And His Son, Charley, Found Dead After 24-Day Search

The two men disappeared while kayaking together in March. Their bodies were recovered from an Arkansas lake this weekend.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

The bodies of Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son, Charley, were recovered from Arkansas' Beaver Lake this weekend.
FilmMagic via Getty Images

The bodies of musician Chuck Morris and his son, Charley, were found this weekend in Arkansas nearly a month after the two men went missing during a kayaking trip.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Sunday that its 24-day search for Morris, 47, and Charley, 20, had resulted in the recovery of their bodies in the area of Lost Bridge Village of Beaver Lake.

“Sheriff [Shawn] Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men,” the statement read.

In a separate statement on their GoFundMe page, the Morris family wrote that Charley’s death was ruled a drowning. The cause for the elder Morris’ death has not yet been reported.

Morris was a drummer for the Denver-based electronic band Lotus, while Charley was a student at Ohio Wesleyan University. The pair had not been seen since March 16 when they disappeared while on a spring break trip to Beaver Lake with family.

Five days after the two men went missing, Lotus confirmed on social media that the search had shifted to a recovery effort.

“We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery,” the band wrote. “While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people. Thank you to all who have reached out with fond words, stories, emotional and financial support.”

Lotus is planning to commemorate Morris and his son with two benefit concerts at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium on April 21 and 22. Upcoming shows in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Port Chester, New York, will also benefit the family.

Billing themselves as a “jamtronica” band, Lotus formed at Indiana’s Goshen College in 1998, with Morris joining the lineup about three years later. Over the past 25 years, Lotus has released a total of 13 studio albums and live recordings. Its most recent album, “Bloom & Recede,” was unveiled last year.

