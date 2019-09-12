Lou Dobbs Slammed For Using Anti-Semitic 'Tentacles' Trope To Describe George Soros

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs was slammed on Wednesday night for using an anti-Semitic trope to describe the actions of Jewish billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

In a conversation on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” with right-wing commentator Michelle Malkin, Dobbs claimed Soros’ “tentacles reach out into various non-government organizations and nonprofits” to fund activities which “work against our laws” and “sovereignty.”

Malkin appeared on the show to promote her new book Open Borders, Inc.: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction? which she called an exposé on who is funding the nation’s “immigration crisis.” She dubbed Soros the “CEO of Open Borders Inc.,” and claimed that he had imposed “deliberate chaos” on the nation with his wealth, influence and control by creating an infrastructure of “tax-exempt nonprofits to do his bidding.”

Lou Dobbs: George Soros' "tentacles reach out into various non-government organizations and nonprofits" pic.twitter.com/7HEHEaNk6W — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) September 12, 2019

Dobbs was quick to agree with Malkin’s arguments, using the “tentacles” trope to describe Soros’ philanthropic efforts, which he claimed were funding illegal immigration.

The anti-Semitic analogy dates back to 1930s Nazi propaganda, which depicted a Jewish octopus fastening its tentacles on the globe. In response, a number of media organizations and social media users called out Dobbs for his comments:

Conservatives really let their anti-semitism out when it's George Soros.https://t.co/55hMumkfBo — Laura Robinson (@noconflictof) September 12, 2019

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs not only smeared liberal Jewish financier George Soros with an anti-Semitic trope, claiming Soros’ “tentacles reach out into various non-government organizations and nonprofits,” but he said it to Michelle Malkin...the poor man's Ann Coulter.



Sick. pic.twitter.com/MfUmA8hlMX — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 12, 2019

Back in the 1930s, Nazi propaganda used imagery of a Jewish octopus that spanned the globe and wrapped up political institutions and organizations.



Lou Dobbs, meanwhile, just casually tossed out that same trope tonight.https://t.co/OIPIS0JMdY — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 12, 2019

Some anti-Semitic tropes here from Lou Dobbs, who says George Soros has his “tentacles” everywhere https://t.co/ng9obPL1yE — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 12, 2019

Last year, an episode of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” was removed from the network’s rotation after a guest made anti-Semitic remarks about Soros and a repeat airing was broadcast on the same day as the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. A Fox Business Network executive condemned the rhetoric the following day, according to The New York Times.

Fox News did not immediately respond to Dobbs’ latest comments.