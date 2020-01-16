A man who always liked me, because he’s smart, so smart, the great Lou Dobbs. You know, at first, he said, ‘he’s the best since Reagan.’ Then he got to know me more and more and he said ‘he’s even better than Reagan.’ Then a few weeks ago, somebody told me, and I watch all the time, but somebody has a very important show, actually, tremendous audience and very, everybody in this room watches, but Lou Dobbs says ‘he’s the greatest of them all.’ I said ‘does that include Washington and Lincoln?’ And he said ‘yes.’ Now I don’t know if he was for real, but that’s ok. He is. Great show Lou.