Lou Dobbs couldn’t have been happier.
The Fox Business host sported a huge smile after he was highly praised by President Donald Trump, who he regularly defends, on Wednesday.
Trump hailed “the great Lou Dobbs” ― who was sat directly in front of him ― during his signing of the first phase of a trade agreement with China.
Said Trump:
A man who always liked me, because he’s smart, so smart, the great Lou Dobbs. You know, at first, he said, ‘he’s the best since Reagan.’ Then he got to know me more and more and he said ‘he’s even better than Reagan.’ Then a few weeks ago, somebody told me, and I watch all the time, but somebody has a very important show, actually, tremendous audience and very, everybody in this room watches, but Lou Dobbs says ‘he’s the greatest of them all.’ I said ‘does that include Washington and Lincoln?’ And he said ‘yes.’ Now I don’t know if he was for real, but that’s ok. He is. Great show Lou.
Dobbs broadcast the presidential review on his show Wednesday night.
“President Trump graciously gave me a shoutout. It was generous and I greatly appreciate his kind words,” he said.
“Thank you, Mr. President. And yes, I was for real,” Dobbs added.
Check out the clip here:
Dobbs earlier this month claimed Trump had “already set a standard” for presidents “that most mortals won’t be able to meet.”
He’s previously said the current White House is “hopping” and “energized” like never before, with “sunshine beaming throughout the place, and on almost every face.”