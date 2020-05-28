Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, one of Donald Trump’s loudest cheerleaders, drew scorn on Wednesday for lavishing praise on the president as the nationwide death toll from the coronavirus passed 100,000.

“He is arguably the greatest president in our history,” claimed Dobbs, whose sycophantic statement earned a thank you tweet from Trump himself:

"He is arguably the greatest president in our history.” Thank you @LouDobbs! pic.twitter.com/6dfy0yxu9l — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Dobbs has previously claimed Trump is setting a standard for presidents “that most mortals won’t be able to meet,” is “unbeatable at the polls” and has energized the White House in ways that have never been seen before.

The “Lou Dobbs Tonight” host’s boasts about Trump have in the past been widely mocked and ridiculed, with many critics likening them to state television propaganda in North Korea.

This time, however, Dobb’s praise of Trump as the bleak pandemic milestone was reached was greeted with fierce criticism, given the Trump White House’s fumbled, slow and sloppy response to the public health crisis:

Lou Dobbs, perhaps the most ludicrous man on cable in the Trump era - and that's a high bar, given he shares an employer with the likes of Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. https://t.co/Y4evo76Lyc — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 28, 2020

How on earth Lou Dobbs can say this live on camera, and with a straight face, is extraordinary. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) May 28, 2020

Lou Dobbs must not know too much history. — Kara Eastman (@karaforcongress) May 27, 2020

When Lou Dobbs says of Trump, "He is arguably the greatest president in our history,” I can think of some very substantial arguments... starting with George Washington and ending (for now) with 100K dead Americans. pic.twitter.com/T70fIGOWMy — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) May 28, 2020

So, Lou Dobbs says of Trump: "He is, arguably, the greatest president in our history." This is what an actual Fox host is willing to say out loud. He is still employed. — Gene Weingarten (@geneweingarten) May 28, 2020

Lou Dobbs is, arguably, network TV's least credible commentator on the topic of great American presidents. — Jack Kuenzie (@JKuenzie) May 28, 2020

Lou Dobbs is arguably the greatest sycophant in our history. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) May 27, 2020

Trump just retweeted Lou Dobbs calling him the greatest president in history. Sigh. — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) May 27, 2020

As the reported U.S. death toll from the coronavirus hits 100,000, Trump tweets his thanks to Lou Dobbs for praising him on his show tonight. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 28, 2020

Lou Dobbs is saying this with over 100k dead and 40 million unemployed in the last 3 months — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) May 27, 2020