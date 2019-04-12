OOPS! Lou Dobbs Retracts Botched Fox Graphic After Trump Brags About It

President Donald Trump proudly tweeted a Fox Business graphic that aired on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” and showed him with a 55 percent approval rating.
Just one problem: The graphic was wrong and that number actually represented his unfavorable rating in the Georgetown poll, as explained by Mo Elleithee, director of the university’s Institute of Politics & Public Service:
Dobbs, a staunch Trump supporter who last year called the president “pretty close to perfect,” issued a retraction on his show Thursday.
“I’d like to repair something I got wrong last night, incorrectly reporting that a Georgetown poll showed the president had an overall approval rating of 55 percent,” he said. “The number, in fact, is 43 percent.”