Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs on Monday night insisted that Republicans who dare to criticize President Donald Trump over his controversial decision to withdraw U.S. support for Kurdish allies in Syria owe both him and the American people an apology.

The “Lou Dobbs Tonight” host called out GOP lawmakers ― such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ― who have railed against the move.

“This is nonsense,” said Dobbs.

“Each one of those people owes, in my judgment, again, for multiple reasons, and a number of cases, the American people and this president an apology,” Dobbs added. “Just stand aside.”

“Tell them to stand down. It’s enough putting this on the president,” he later ranted. “The president is right, history will prove him right. He campaigned on this and these damn fools campaigned on nothing.”

Dobbs, a vocal supporter of Trump, only last month claimed the White House is now “hopping” and “energized” with “sunshine beaming throughout the place, and on almost every face.” His monologue drew comparisons with North Korea propaganda.