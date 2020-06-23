Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs on Monday took some time out from his regular fawning over Donald Trump to admit that even he thought the president’s underattended campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the weekend was a “mess.”

“This is, no question about it, it’s a mess for the campaign,” Dobbs said of the event at the 19,000-capacity BOK Center that was reportedly at least one-third empty.

“Not necessarily for the president, but it’s a mess for him,” Dobbs confusingly added.

Dobbs, who last month said Trump is “arguably the greatest president in our history,” asked GOP strategist Ed Rollins if there should be a shake-up of Trump’s team.

Rollins expressed his concerns over the lack of experience of Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, explaining why he’d been naive to claim that 1 million people had registered for tickets to attend.

