They’ve been looking for silver bullets since the day he got elected and now they’ve fired a BB off that wouldn’t have done anything. ... What is a CIA guy who has no ability to communicate in this country ― his job is overseas, whatever his job is ― it’s not to spy on the president of the United States or the White House or anything else. He’s the one who ought to be indicted and put in jail. And the bottom line of this whistleblower BS is just if he wants to testify, fine, let him go up and testify. The president can say I’m not going to fire him but I want to know who he is, I want to know what his evidence is.