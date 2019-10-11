A guest of Fox Business talking head Lou Dobbs apparently isn’t keen on a concerned government employee reporting possible wrongdoing by the president.
GOP strategist Ed Rollins, who’s also a Fox News contributor, took aim Thursday at the whistleblower in the Ukraine scandal that has President Donald Trump facing an impeachment inquiry.
On “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Rollins questioned the motive of the whistleblower and said he ought to be jailed.
Dobbs, of course, has exonerated Trump of anything sketchy in his July phone call with Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in which he pressured the leader to investigate Joe Biden while military aid was withheld. The phone call came to light when a whistleblower reported it.
The host called the Democrats behind the impeachment inquiry “liars, prevaricators and really nothing more than agents of provocation.”
To which Rollins, a former adviser for President Ronald Reagan, replied:
They’ve been looking for silver bullets since the day he got elected and now they’ve fired a BB off that wouldn’t have done anything. ... What is a CIA guy who has no ability to communicate in this country ― his job is overseas, whatever his job is ― it’s not to spy on the president of the United States or the White House or anything else. He’s the one who ought to be indicted and put in jail. And the bottom line of this whistleblower BS is just if he wants to testify, fine, let him go up and testify. The president can say I’m not going to fire him but I want to know who he is, I want to know what his evidence is.
Watch the segment above.