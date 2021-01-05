Lou Dobbs Wonders Why It's Been So Hard 'Finding Actual Proof' Of Election Fraud

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs admitted in a roundabout way Monday that there is no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claims the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

Dobbs, who has remained one of Trump’s most steadfast media cheerleaders in the wake of his reelection loss, asked GOP political strategist Ed Rollins why it has been so hard to find any proof to support the allegations.

“We’re eight weeks from the election, and we still don’t have verifiable, tangible support for the crimes that everyone knows were committed — that is, defrauding other citizens who voted with fraudulent votes,” Dobbs said.

“We know that’s the case in Nevada, we know it’s the case in Pennsylvania and a number of other states, but we have had a devil of a time finding actual proof. Why?”

This statement from @LouDobbs pretty much sums up where we are right now.



“Eight weeks from the election and we still don’t have verifiable, tangible support for the crimes that everyone knows were committed... we have had a devil of a time finding actual proof.” pic.twitter.com/m7b0LzaO3C — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) January 5, 2021

A Justice Department investigation and election officials around the country did not find evidence to support Trump’s incessant claims of widespread voter fraud. More than five dozen court cases, including some overseen by Republican-appointed judges, have rejected the Trump campaign’s claims. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court, with three Trump-appointed justices on the bench, tossed out two cases.

Yet Rollins argued, “You haven’t been able to get it before the courts.”

“Unless you can make your case before the courts, there’s no reprieve here,” he said.

Despite Republican lawmakers’ plan to object to the certification of Electoral College results Wednesday, he said, he expects President-elect Joe Biden will take office on Jan. 20.

Dobbs has often amplified Trump’s election conspiracy theories and has continually given airtime to the president’s wildest claims and most extreme allies. He debunked one of his own segments earlier this month after election tech company Smartmatic threatened legal action over the network’s “concerted disinformation campaign” against it.

