Lou Dobbs Flips Out, Compares GOP Lawmaker To America's Most Infamous Traitor

The Fox Business host says Mike Lee is doing a “Benedict Arnold impression" by criticizing the Trump administration's Iran briefing.

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs has compared a Republican senator to the most infamous turncoat in American history. 

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) slammed the administration of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying a  classified Senate briefing on U.S. military action against Iran was “probably the worst briefing, at least on a military issue, I’ve seen in my nine years.” 

He also said the administration’s briefers told lawmakers not to debate the action.

“It’s un-American,” Lee said. “It’s unconstitutional and it’s wrong.”

That left Dobbs seething. He said Lee had a “snit fit,” and compared him to Benedict Arnold, the Revolutionary War general who committed treason by plotting to hand West Point over to the British. Arnold defected when his plot was exposed and fought against the colonists

To Dobbs, criticizing an administration briefing was the same behavior. His comments were posted online by Media Matters:

