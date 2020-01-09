Lou Dobbs Flips Out, Compares GOP Lawmaker To America's Most Infamous Traitor

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs has compared a Republican senator to the most infamous turncoat in American history.

He also said the administration’s briefers told lawmakers not to debate the action.

“It’s un-American,” Lee said. “It’s unconstitutional and it’s wrong.”

That left Dobbs seething. He said Lee had a “snit fit,” and compared him to Benedict Arnold, the Revolutionary War general who committed treason by plotting to hand West Point over to the British. Arnold defected when his plot was exposed and fought against the colonists.

To Dobbs, criticizing an administration briefing was the same behavior. His comments were posted online by Media Matters:

Lou Dobbs calls Senator Mike Lee's press conference earlier today a "snit fit," describes it as a "Benedict Arnold impression." pic.twitter.com/bzlk2nA2mA — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 9, 2020