Lou Dobbs Unleashes On ‘Judas’ Mitt Romney With A List Of Notorious Traitors

In the eyes of Lou Dobbs, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) can now be marked alongside Judas, Brutus and Benedict Arnold as traitors in the history books.

The Fox Business host trashed the senator Wednesday after Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power in the Senate impeachment trial.

Romney, the sole Republican to vote against Trump, called the president’s actions “grievously wrong” and “a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values” in a historic Senate floor speech before the vote, which ultimately saw Trump acquitted on both charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Dobbs celebrated the president’s acquittal on his “Lou Dobbs Tonight” show and had strong words for the senator’s “betrayal.”

He blasted Romney, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) as the “big losers” of the scenario.

“Romney is going to be associated with Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold forever when he is not even a footnote in a footnote otherwise, because of his betrayal,” Dobbs told his guest, Ed Rollins, co-chair of the pro-Trump Great America PAC.

“The man obviously is confused” Dobbs said. “Actually operating as if he’s got several personalities, and all of them coming together for this one vote today in which he simply is pitiful. He’s pathetic.”

“The most self-important, sanctimonious, silly son-of-a-gun there is,” he added.

Earlier Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. had jumped to his father’s defense in a Twitter rant suggesting Romney should be “expelled from the GOP.”

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” he tweeted, prompting fellow Trump supporters to tweet using the #ExpelMitt hashtag.

Dobbs echoed this rhetoric on his show, calling on Fox Business viewers to vote on Romney’s fate, labeling him a RINO, Republican in name only.

Fox Business Lou Dobbs called on Fox News viewers to vote on whether Romney should be booted from the Republican Party.

The president took the expulsion rhetoric one step further, releasing a conspiracy-laden video suggesting “slick, slippery” Romney had been a Democratic mole.

“Posing as a Republican, he tried to infiltrate Trump’s administration as Secretary of State. Now his cover’s blown, exposed by news reports as a Democrat secret asset.”

Romney had acknowledged in an interview with The Atlantic before the vote that his decision to vote outside party lines would leave him an outcast on the political right.