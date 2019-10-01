Fox Pundits Squawk About Government Overthrow In Impeachment Inquiry

A pair of Fox talking heads blasted the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in the Ukraine whistleblower scandal on Monday.

Lou Dobbs of Fox Business called the probe into Trump’s alleged pressuring of Ukraine’s president for reelection help “an outright premeditated effort to subvert and overthrow the president of the United States.” (See the clip above.)

“My god, it’s what was going on against President Trump as a candidate, then it was the special counsel ... and now this?” Dobbs said.

Dobbs, in an interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R.-Fla.), railed at the national media as “unrelenting anti-Trump, anti-Democratic in this country.”

“There must be a countervailing force against these acts of evil,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Newt Gingrich, a Fox News contributor and former House speaker from Georgia, trotted out a similar right-wing talking point on Fox personality Sean Hannity’s radio show.

“This is not an impeachment process,” Gingrich said, as heard in the audio clip below. “This is a coup d’etat.”

Gingrich, echoing Trump, also called the impeachment probe a “witch hunt” in an essay for Fox News.

Gingrich dismissed the mushrooming investigation into Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump repeatedly asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

“This has nothing to do with impeachment,” Gingrich said. “It has nothing to do with the rule of law. It has nothing to do with facts.”